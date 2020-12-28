You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open up

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 10:49 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday on positive sentiment after President Donald Trump signed a US Covid-19 relief bill.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.4 per cent, to 26.487,1 points.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.2 percent to 3.388,71 points, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.5 percent to 2.261,62.

AFP

