You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open up, Shanghai returns with bounce
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Friday morning, following another positive lead from Wall Street, while Shanghai jumped as investors in mainland China returned from a six-day break.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.62 per cent, or 150.46 points, to 24,343.81.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.38 per cent, or 44.56 points, to 3,262.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.84 per cent, or 39.61 points, to 2,189.15.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes