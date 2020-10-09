Hong Kong: Stocks open up, Shanghai returns with bounce

Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Friday morning, following another positive lead from Wall Street, while Shanghai jumped as investors in mainland China returned from a six-day break.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.62 per cent, or 150.46 points, to 24,343.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.38 per cent, or 44.56 points, to 3,262.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.84 per cent, or 39.61 points, to 2,189.15.

