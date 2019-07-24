Hong Kong: Stocks open Wednesday with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday on the front foot, extending the previous day's gains on optimism over China-US trade talks following reports of a top-level meeting planned for next week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.63 per cent, or 179.68 points, to 28,646.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 7.99 points, to 2,907.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.28 per cent, or 4.29 points, to 1,550.16.

AFP