Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as geopolitical tensions continued to haunt investors after the US killed a top Iranian general, fanning fears of a new Middle East conflict.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.44 per cent or 125.00 points to 28,326.50.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.42 per cent or 12.88 points to 3,070.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.55 per cent or 9.60 points to 1,751.25.

AFP