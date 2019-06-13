Hong Kong: Stocks open with further losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp falls with the city on edge a day after violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 per cent, or 196.90 points to 27,111.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 per cent, or 4.09 points, to 2,905.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.08 per cent, or 1.25 points, to 1,527.15.

AFP