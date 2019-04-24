Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Wednesday morning, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq chalked up fresh records.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.39 per cent, or 116.29 points, to 30,079.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 per cent, or 4.97 points, to 3,203.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.24 per cent, or 4.19 points, to 1,733.05.

