Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 9:41 AM

Hong Kong stocks started with gains Friday morning with investors remaining optimistic that China and the United States will reach a partial trade deal.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Hang Seng index added 0.49 per cent, or 128.16 points, to 26,345.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 2.81 points, to 2,902.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked 0.07 per cent, or 1.09 points, higher to 1,628.06.

AFP

