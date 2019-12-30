Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Hong Kong stocks rose Monday morning, building on last week's gains fuelled by easing trade tensions and positive sentiment on Wall Street.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Monday morning, building on last week's gains fuelled by easing trade tensions and positive sentiment on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index added 1.30 per cent, or 361.21 points, to 28,225.42 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.23 per cent, or 6.87 points lower, at 2,998.17 on Monday.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.37 per cent, or 6.26 points, to open at 1,691.65.

AFP