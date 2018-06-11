You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 9:55 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with small losses following the weekend's chaotic Group of Seven summit that showed deep divisions between the US and its allies, while dealers are looking ahead to Donald Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 per cent, or 48.72 points, to 30,909.49.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.32 per cent, or 9.81 points, to 3,057.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.23 per cent, or 4.03 points, to 1,747.37.

