Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses on Friday

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 9:53 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened lower on Friday morning as investors were spooked by news that Donald Trump had called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.31 per cent, or 96.14 points, lower at 30,664.27.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.20 per cent, or 6.24 points, to 3,148.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.09 per cent, or 1.62 points, to 1,825.43.

