Hong Kong: Stocks open with strong gains on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one per cent in the opening minutes of trade Monday after China unveiled measures to make it easier for banks to lend, and the head of the Federal Reserve sounded a dovish note on interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.52 per cent, or 389.81 points, to 26,015.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55 per cent, or 13.83 points, to 2,528.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.59 per cent, or 7.58 points, higher to 1,287.07.

AFP