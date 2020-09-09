Hong Kong: Stocks plunge after fresh Wall Street sell-off

Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open of business Wednesday morning following another rout on Wall Street that hammered tech firms.

The Hang Sang Index dropped 1.34 per cent or 328.92 points to 24.295.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.07 per cent or 35.42 points to 3,281.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.33 per cent or 29.81 points to 2,218.40.

AFP