Hong Kong: Stocks plunge after global sell-off

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 2.32 per cent, or 621.20 points, to 26,146.67.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tanked on Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled as the coronavirus crisis overshadows government and central bank moves to limit the economic impact.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.21 per cent, or 37.17 points, to 3,034.51 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.74 per cent, or 14.27 points, to 1,915.17.

AFP

