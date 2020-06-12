Hong Kong: Stocks plunge more than 2% at open

Hong Kong stocks plunged in the first few minutes of trade on Friday morning following a huge sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by worries about the economic recovery from lockdowns and on concerns about a second wave of infections in parts of the United States.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged in the first few minutes of trade on Friday morning following a huge sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by worries about the economic recovery from lockdowns and on concerns about a second wave of infections in parts of the United States.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.29 per cent, or 559.45 points, to 23,920.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.51 per cent, or 44.09 points, to 2,876.80, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.99 per cent, or 37.04 points to 1,828.26.

AFP