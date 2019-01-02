Hong Kong: Stocks plunge on first day of the year

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started 2019 on a dour note Wednesday, plunging almost 3 per cent as investors were spooked by data showing fresh signs of weakness in China's economy.

The Hang Seng index dived 2.77 per cent, or 715.35 points, to close at 25,130.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.15 per cent, or 28.61 points, to 2,465.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.91 per cent, or 11.48 points, to 1,256.39.

AFP