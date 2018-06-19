You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge on trade war fears

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 4:34 PM

doc70nd521r3jp92d9n6f7_doc70kbijv3no13u97tgtr.jpg
The sell-off followed a threat by Donald Trump that he would impose 10 per cent tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports, a move Beijing labelled "blackmail" and warned it would respond to in kind.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks plunged Tuesday on fears that the US and China could be heading for a full-blown trade war following tit-for-tat tariff threats.

The sell-off followed a threat by Donald Trump that he would impose 10 per cent tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports, a move Beijing labelled "blackmail" and warned it would respond to in kind.

The news sent equities plummeting across Asia, led by mainland Chinese markets.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index, which ended down 3.78 per cent, or 114.08 points, at 2,907.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 5.77 per cent, or 97.60 points, to 1,594.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 2.78 per cent, or 841.34 points, to close at 29,468.15, having pared earlier sharp losses.

It is the first time the Shanghai index has dipped below 3,000 since September 2016, according to Bloomberg.

Qian Qimin, an analyst of Shenwan Hongyuan Group, said the number was a psychological threshold for investors.

"Now the defence line has been broken, people are panicking and we are seeing some irrational behaviour," Qian said.

"The market is really weak right now and there is still uncertainty."

Zhang Gang, a Shanghai-based strategist with Central China Securities, told Bloomberg News: "Investors are worried the US may impose further restrictions on Chinese tech and internet products and cause greater uncertainty for the domestic economy.

"The Shanghai Composite is unlikely to bottom out any time soon."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening