Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Monday's open
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged more than two per cent at the start of trade on Monday as investors returned from an extended weekend break with news that Donald Trump's health appeared to be improving after he tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.47 per cent, or 580.34 points, to 24,039.39.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.
AFP
