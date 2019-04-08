You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Monday with more gains, resuming last week's uptrend as investors returned from a long weekend to a strong US jobs report that soothed concerns about the world's biggest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.78 per cent, or 232.31 points, to 30,168.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.94 per cent or 30.46 points to 3,277.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index was up 1.04 per cent, or 18.60 points, at 1,798.61.

