Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to news that China-US talks were back on, though gains were tempered after the city was hit by violent protests overnight.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.82 per cent, or 234.02 points, to 28,776.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.32 points, to 3,042.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.17 points, to 1,5615.38.

AFP