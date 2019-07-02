You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:52 AM

hkstocks.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to news that China-US talks were back on, though gains were tempered after the city was hit by violent protests overnight.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.82 per cent, or 234.02 points, to 28,776.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.32 points, to 3,042.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.17 points, to 1,5615.38.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

Jul 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Cromwell E-Reit, Biolidics, Green Build, Raffles United

Stratacache.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening