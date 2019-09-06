Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Hong Kong stocks rallied almost one per cent in the opening minutes of Friday, spurred by a strong lead from Wall Street as data showed a healthy pick-up in US private-sector jobs.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied almost one per cent in the opening minutes of Friday, spurred by a strong lead from Wall Street as data showed a healthy pick-up in US private-sector jobs.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.97 per cent, or 257.60 points, to 26,773.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.87 points, to 2,989.74 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.45 per cent, or 7.44 points, to 1,659.07.

AFP