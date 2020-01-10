You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 9:44 AM

rk_asiastock_100120.jpg
Hong Kong stocks on Friday extended the previous day's rally, taking the lead from a Wall Street record as traders turn their attention from easing US-Iran tensions to the outlook for the global economy.
PHOTO: AP

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 per cent, or 104.14 points, to 28,665.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 per cent, or 7.41 points, to 3,102.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 per cent, or 4.77 points, to 1,805.41.

AFP

sentifi.com

