Hong Kong: Stocks rally at start of week

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one per cent Monday, in line with a broad advance around Asia, on hopes for planned trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.41 per cent, or 384.61 points, to close at 27,598.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.11 per cent, or 29.50 points, to 2,698.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.60 per cent, or 8.69 points, to 1,451.07.

AFP