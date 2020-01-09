Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Thursday's open

Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning with hefty gains, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as tensions between the US and Iran ease.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.00 per cent, or 279.73 points, at 28,367.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 per cent, or 15.75 points, to 3,082.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.84 per cent, or 14.89 points, to 1,784.47.

AFP