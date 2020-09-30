You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Wednesday's open

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Hong Kong stocks started on Wednesday morning with healthy gains following another batch of data indicating China's economic recovery remains on track.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Wednesday morning with healthy gains following another batch of data indicating China's economic recovery remains on track.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.17 per cent, or 273.36 points, to 23,548.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 per cent, or 8.35 points, to 3,232.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.32 per cent, or 6.97 points, to 2,155.43.

