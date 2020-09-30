Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Wednesday's open

Hong Kong stocks started on Wednesday morning with healthy gains following another batch of data indicating China's economic recovery remains on track.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Wednesday morning with healthy gains following another batch of data indicating China's economic recovery remains on track.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.17 per cent, or 273.36 points, to 23,548.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 per cent, or 8.35 points, to 3,232.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.32 per cent, or 6.97 points, to 2,155.43.

AFP