Hong Kong: Stocks rally extends into fourth day

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 9:46 AM

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.31 per cent, or 318.22 points, to 24,643.84.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares climbed more than one per cent at the open on Thursday, pushing this week's rally into a fourth day on optimism over lockdowns easing, though investors will be keeping an eye on any protests in the city on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 per cent, or 8.53 points, to 2,931.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange 0.35 per cent, or 6.44 points, to 1,853.82.

