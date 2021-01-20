Hong Kong: Stocks rally, Ma appearance boosts Alibaba

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks continued their healthy advances on Wednesday as market heavyweight Alibaba soared on the back of founder Jack Ma's first public appearance in more than two months.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.08 per cent, or 320.19 points, to 29,962.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 per cent, or 16.71 points, to 3,583.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.43 per cent, or 33.90 points, to 2,412.56.

AFP