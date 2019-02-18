Hong Kong: Stocks rally on trade hopes

Hong Kong and mainland stocks soared Monday on optimism that China and the US are close to agreeing a deal to end their long-running trade war.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.60 per cent, or 446.17 points, to 28,347.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.68 per cent, or 71.97 points, to 2,754.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, surged 3.71 per cent, or 51.48 points, to 1,440.95.

AFP