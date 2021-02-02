 Hong Kong: Stocks rally out of the blocks, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong: Stocks rally out of the blocks

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 9:43 AM

af_hkex_020221.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday morning, building on the previous day's surge as investors return to their buying ways after last week's rout.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.68 per cent, or 485.26 points, to 29,378.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.16 per cent, or 5.52 points, to 3,510.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.15 per cent, or 3.44 points, to 2,365.84.

AFP

