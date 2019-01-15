You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks recover at open

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 10:02 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday bounced back from the previous day's losses with energy firms tracking gains in oil prices, while financials were boosted by an upbeat outlook from US banking titan Citigroup.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 220.29 points, to 26,518.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.06 per cent, or 1.60 points, to 2,537.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.15 per cent, or 1.97 points, to 1,301.78.

