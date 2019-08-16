Hong Kong: Stocks recover to end higher

Hong Kong shares rebounded from early losses Friday to close higher, as investors sought bargains after a volatile week across global markets.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.94 per cent or 238.76 points to end at 25,734.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.28 per cent, or 8.02 points, to close at 2,823.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.55 per cent, or 8.41 points higher, to 1,525.48.

AFP