Hong Kong: Stocks retreat at open

Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot on Tuesday, weighed by fresh trade worries after the US reimposed aluminium tariffs on Argentina and Brazil and threatened France with 100 per cent levies over its digital tax.

The Hang Seng index shed 0.49 per cent, or 128.75 points, to 26,315.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.21 per cent, or 5.93 points, to 2,869.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.31 per cent, or 4.94 points, to 1,591.66.

AFP