You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 9:51 AM

nz_hangseng_130257.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started higher on Thursday after a positive Wall Street cue, as investors appeared to shrug off the dramatic rise in the number of new mainland China coronavirus deaths and infections.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started higher on Thursday after a positive Wall Street cue, as investors appeared to shrug off the dramatic rise in the number of new mainland China coronavirus deaths and infections.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 129.99 points to open at 27,953.65.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.06 per cent lower, down 1.63 points, at 2,925.27.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.05 per cent, or 0.86 points, to 1,784.47.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 09:49 AM
Consumer

Australian court backs A$15b Vodafone-TPG merger, overruling regulator

[SYDNEY] An Australian court on Thursday approved a A$15 billion (S$14 billion) merger between a local arm of...

Feb 13, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher after Wall Street rally; STI up 0.28%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rallies in US markets overnight. 

Feb 13, 2020 09:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree proposes S$1.9m placement

VIVIDTHREE Holdings on Wednesday said it is looking to undertake a placement of up to 15.9 million new ordinary...

Feb 13, 2020 09:42 AM
Government & Economy

Australian central bank says not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry

[MELBOURNE] Australia's central bank is not "obsessed" with getting inflation back to its 2 per cent to 3 per cent...

Feb 13, 2020 09:30 AM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global posts 3.4% drop in Q4 DPU to 0.86 euro cent

IREIT Global's distribution per unit (DPU) fell 3.4 per cent to 0.86 euro cent after retention for its fourth...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly