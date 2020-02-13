Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Hong Kong stocks started higher on Thursday after a positive Wall Street cue, as investors appeared to shrug off the dramatic rise in the number of new mainland China coronavirus deaths and infections.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started higher on Thursday after a positive Wall Street cue, as investors appeared to shrug off the dramatic rise in the number of new mainland China coronavirus deaths and infections.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 129.99 points to open at 27,953.65.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.06 per cent lower, down 1.63 points, at 2,925.27.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.05 per cent, or 0.86 points, to 1,784.47.

AFP