Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors keep tabs on rising virus infections while awaiting news on a new US stimulus bill.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors keep tabs on rising virus infections while awaiting news on a new US stimulus bill.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 per cent or 32.57 points to 28,309.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent or 4.94 points to 3,613.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.19 per cent or 4.70 points to 2,424.66.

AFP

