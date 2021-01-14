Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Hong Kong stocks saw big gains in opening trade Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street as investors await Joe Biden's proposals for new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.61 per cent or 172.52 points to 28,402.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 per cent or 13.72 points to 3,584.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.56 per cent or 13.45 points to 2,380.29.

AFP