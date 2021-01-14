You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 9:45 AM

rk_Hongkong-stocks_140121.jpg
Hong Kong stocks saw big gains in opening trade Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street as investors await Joe Biden's proposals for new US stimulus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks saw big gains in opening trade Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street as investors await Joe Biden's proposals for new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.61 per cent or 172.52 points to 28,402.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 per cent or 13.72 points to 3,584.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.56 per cent or 13.45 points to 2,380.29.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 09:53 AM
Consumer

Petco IPO raises US$864m as retailer returns to market

[SAN FRANCISCO] The owner of the animal supply chain store Petco raised US$864 million in an initial public offering...

Jan 14, 2021 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Thursday's open; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares began trading on Thursday morning in slightly positive territory, with the key Straits Times Index...

Jan 14, 2021 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

[ROME] Italy was plunged into political crisis on Wednesday after former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his party...

Jan 14, 2021 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.23...

Jan 14, 2021 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

UK's Johnson warns against 'unthinking sinophobia' in China ties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for