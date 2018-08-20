Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Monday, tracking gains in New York fuelled by hopes for an easing of the trade row between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index moved up 0.38 per cent, or 102.21 points, to 27,315.62.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 4.10 points, to 2,673.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.07 points, to 1,441.31.

AFP