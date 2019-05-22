You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at opening

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 9:46 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened in positive territory on Wednesday following a much-needed rally on Wall Street, but trade tensions and the Huawei row are keeping any gains in check.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.35 per cent, or 96.30 points, to 27,753.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.44 points to 2,905.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.14 per cent, or 2.10 points, to 1,546.59.

