You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise for seventh successive day

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 4:25 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rose for a seventh straight day Wednesday, in line with another regional advance on growing optimism that China and the United States will reach a trade deal.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a seventh straight day Wednesday, in line with another regional advance on growing optimism that China and the United States will reach a trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.22 per cent, or 361.72 points, to close at 29,986.39.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.24 per cent, or 39.48 points, to 3,216.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.82 per cent, or 14.49 points, to 1,772.09.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

lwx_officeworkers_030419_78.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Sasseur Reit with 'buy'

Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at cheap end of price talk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening