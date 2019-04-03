Hong Kong: Stocks rise for seventh successive day

Hong Kong stocks rose for a seventh straight day Wednesday, in line with another regional advance on growing optimism that China and the United States will reach a trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.22 per cent, or 361.72 points, to close at 29,986.39.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.24 per cent, or 39.48 points, to 3,216.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.82 per cent, or 14.49 points, to 1,772.09.

AFP