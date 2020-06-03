You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise for third day

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 4:27 PM

doc7auqttkf55cl4oc3osw_doc6uxafb2ezmaadwgpaqu.jpg
Hong Kong shares rallied for a third straight day Wednesday as the easing of lockdowns around the world overshadowed worries about China-US tensions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied for a third straight day Wednesday as the easing of lockdowns around the world overshadowed worries about China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.37 per cent, or 329.68 points, to 24,325.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.07 per cent, or 1.97 points, to 2,923.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.72 points to 1,847.38.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 04:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Nomura considers having fewer staff at headquarters permanently

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings is considering having fewer staff work at its Tokyo headquarters permanently now that the...

Jun 3, 2020 04:07 PM
Government & Economy

Man behind Sweden's controversial virus strategy admits mistakes

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's top epidemiologist has admitted his strategy to fight Covid-19 resulted in too many deaths,...

Jun 3, 2020 03:44 PM
Life & Culture

Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5

[PARIS] The curtailed Formula One season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July...

Jun 3, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise on upbeat China data; Renault jumps

[BENGALURU] European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China's services activity...

Jun 3, 2020 03:39 PM
Life & Culture

Australia mulls return of crowds to sporting stadiums as Covid-19 cases slow

[SYDNEY] Small crowds at sporting events may be possible in the near future, Australia's deputy chief medical...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.