Hong Kong: Stocks rise for third day
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied for a third straight day Wednesday as the easing of lockdowns around the world overshadowed worries about China-US tensions.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.37 per cent, or 329.68 points, to 24,325.62.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.07 per cent, or 1.97 points, to 2,923.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.72 points to 1,847.38.
AFP
