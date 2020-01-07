You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise in opening trade

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 9:48 AM

rk_stocks_070120.jpg
Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, boosted by relief that Middle East tensions have not escalated, while focus turns back to next week's planned China-US trade deal signing.
PHOTO: AP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, boosted by relief that Middle East tensions have not escalated, while focus turns back to next week's planned China-US trade deal signing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 per cent, or 126.49 points, to 28,352.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 2.08 points, to 3,085.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.18 per cent, or 3.27 points, to 1,771.95.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 09:39 AM
Government & Economy

Facing Brexit unknowns, UK financial sector pays record taxes

[LONDON] Britain's financial industry paid a record amount in taxes in the year to March, reaffirming its central...

Jan 7, 2020 09:34 AM
Banking & Finance

Contenders we know so far in Singapore's digibank race

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday announced that it has received a total of...

Jan 7, 2020 09:30 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.74%

SINGAPORE shares jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, tracking a US market session that saw healthy gains...

Jan 7, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.08...

Jan 7, 2020 09:14 AM
Technology

Xerox lines up US$24b M&A loan in pursuit of deal with HP

[NEW YORK] Xerox Holdings has arranged a US$24 billion loan with a group of banks as it continues a pursuit of HP...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly