Hong Kong: Stocks rise on trade deadline hopes

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 9:44 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump hinted he could push back his March 1 deadline for a trade deal with China.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 per cent, or 42.83 points, to 28,214.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 per cent, or 2.63 points, to 2,674.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.16 per cent, or 2.12 points, to 1,366.27.

