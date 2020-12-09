Hong Kong: Stocks rise on Wednesday

Hong Kong stocks recovered on Wednesday from two days of losses, tracking more records on Wall Street as investors cheered signs of progress on a new US stimulus package.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks recovered on Wednesday from two days of losses, tracking more records on Wall Street as investors cheered signs of progress on a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 per cent, or 205.86 points, to 26,510.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent, or 5.90 points, to 3,416.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 per cent, or 2.90 points, to 2,296.88.

AFP