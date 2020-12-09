You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise on Wednesday

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 9:42 AM

rk_hk-stock_091220.jpg
Hong Kong stocks recovered on Wednesday from two days of losses, tracking more records on Wall Street as investors cheered signs of progress on a new US stimulus package.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks recovered on Wednesday from two days of losses, tracking more records on Wall Street as investors cheered signs of progress on a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 per cent, or 205.86 points, to 26,510.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent, or 5.90 points, to 3,416.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 per cent, or 2.90 points, to 2,296.88.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 09:39 AM
SME

A*Star scientists, engineers recognised for contributions to local SME ecosystem

SEVEN research scientists and engineers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) were...

Dec 9, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street where major indices hit new...

Dec 9, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.82...

Dec 9, 2020 09:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Bay Tower bags Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) certification

SINGAPORE'S Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has certified Keppel Bay Tower as a Green Mark Platinum (Zero...

Dec 9, 2020 08:57 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Singapore is most expensive city in South-east Asia for fitting out offices

Hosting WEF a major coup for Singapore and crucial to healing MICE sector

Trump signs vaccine decree after questions raised on supply

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for