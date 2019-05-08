Hong Kong: Stocks sink again

Hong Kong and Shanghai shares resumed their downward spiral Wednesday as investors fret over the China-US trade talks, fearing the two economic giants could embark on a painful trade war.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.23 perbcent, or 359.82 points, to 29,003.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.12 perbcent, or 32.63 points, to 2,893.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.65 perbcent, or 10.0 points, to 1,530.31.

