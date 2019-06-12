You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks sink as city is hit by protests

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 4:47 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as the city was rocked by a massive protest against government plans for a controversial extradition law.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.73 per cent, or 480.88 points, to 27,308.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.56 per cent, or 16.34 points, to 2,909.38, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.64 per cent, or 9.83 points, to 1,528.40.

