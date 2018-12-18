You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks sink at open on Tuesday

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 9:45 AM

[HONG KONG] Shares slipped in the first few minutes of Hong Kong trade on Tuesday following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street as investors fret over the global economy and ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.71 per cent, or 184.00 points, to 25,903.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 per cent, or 14.34 points, to 2,583.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.62 per cent, or 8.23 points, to 1,315.08.

