Hong Kong: Stocks slightly higher at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth day, after China and the US reached a mini trade agreement.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 per cent, or 52.44 points, to 26,574.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.22 points, to 3,005.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.33 per cent, or 5.46 points, to 1,654.87.

AFP