You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks slightly higher on Thursday at open

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 9:59 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors tracked earnings reports following a lacklustre day on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.18 per cent, or 51.45 points, to 28,575.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.09 points lower at 2,923.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.01 per cent, or 0.14 points, to open at 1,562.83.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Must Read

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, First Sponsor, AA Reit, CLT, Citic Envirotech, Sunpower

BP_CBD_180319_4_0.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly