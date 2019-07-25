Hong Kong: Stocks slightly higher on Thursday at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors tracked earnings reports following a lacklustre day on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.18 per cent, or 51.45 points, to 28,575.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.09 points lower at 2,923.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.01 per cent, or 0.14 points, to open at 1,562.83.

AFP