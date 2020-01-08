Hong Kong: Stocks slump in opening trade

Hong Kong shares opened sharply down Wednesday morning, as Middle East tensions dramatically escalated with Iran launching a missile attack.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened sharply down Wednesday morning, as Middle East tensions dramatically escalated with Iran launching a missile attack.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.26 per cent, or 356.22 points, at 27,965.84 shortly after the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.34 per cent, or 10.56 points, to open at 3,094.24.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.46 per cent, or 8.25 points, to open at 1,783.60.

AFP