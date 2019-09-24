Hong Kong: Stocks snap six-day losing run

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 58.60 points, to 26,281.00.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Tuesday to bring to an end a six-day losing streak with investors keeping tabs on developments in the China-US trade saga.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 58.60 points, to 26,281.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 8.26 points, to 2,985.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.33 per cent, or 5.50 points, up at 1,665.56.

AFP