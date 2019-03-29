Hong Kong: Stocks start day with a gain

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Friday morning, putting them on course to end the week on a positive note, with attention now on China-US trade talks in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.13 per cent, or 37.43 points, to 28,812.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.19 per cent, or 5.74 points, to 3,000.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, inching up 0.28 points to 1,640.00.

AFP