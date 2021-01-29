You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with a rally

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 9:40 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with a burst on Friday morning at the end of a volatile week that has seen global markets hammered by concerns about high valuations and soaring virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.96 per cent, or 275.41 points, to 28,826.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 16.54 points, to 3,521.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.98 per cent, or 23.17 points, to 2,375.92.

AFP

